Norwich car park murder accused refuses to meet barrister after ‘dirty protest’

A man accused of murdering a 48-year-old at a Norwich car park has staged a “dirty protest” in prison and refused to meet his defence barrister.

Rolands Heinbergs, 22, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of David Hastings and is due to go on trial on May 28.

A hearing was listed at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (April 2) so Heinbergs, who is at Belmarsh Prison, could meet defence barrister Andrew Oliver.

But the court was told Heinbergs had not been produced as he had carried out a “dirty protest”. He also refused to go into the video-link booth to speak with Mr Oliver.

Police were called to Rose Lane car park just after midnight on June 23 last year to reports a man had been stabbed. Mr Hastings, of Long Row, Norwich, was taken to hospital where he died. A post-mortem examination found Mr Hastings died from multiple stab wounds.