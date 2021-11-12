'I couldn't move': Woman's terror after being spiked in the city

Devan O'Donoughoe needed an ambulance after a night out in Norwich - Credit: Contributed/Neil Perry

A 26-year-old has spoken of her horror after being attacked by a drink spiker in Norwich this weekend - and is still feeling the effects five days later.

Devan O'Donoughoe was taken to hospital on Sunday morning after she collapsed around 4.30am while on a night out.

Miss O'Donoughoe, who lives in Dereham, explained: "One minute I was dancing then the next minute, from what I can remember, I was lying on the floor outside the nightclub.

"I was told staff had put me on the seats to give me water. They said my eyes kept rolling and I could not keep my head up."

Devan O'Donoughoe says she was spiked in a Norwich city centre nightclub - Credit: Contributed

Miss O'Donoughoe said hospital staff later told her she had been spiked with ketamine and ecstasy.

"I physically could not walk after it," she continued.

"I was throwing up outside the club and my legs had gone stiff to the point I could not move.

"Even now I am still struggling and it is still painful to walk. I have been told certain exercises I can do at home."

The East of England Ambulance Service and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital both said they could not comment on individual patient cases.

The 26-year-old fears victims might not be believed when they report being spiked and hopes more measures can be introduced to help prevent the crime.

She added: "There is no way I would have done that to myself. I do not do drugs as I know it destroys my body.

"I had cancer a few years ago which has made me even more conscious. Why would I do that to myself?"

Anti drink spiking measures are in place with lids and bottle stoppers Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

She added she would like to see more body and bag searches as people enter nightclubs, as well as protective lids being offered with every drink.

"It could happen anywhere. There needs to be more options in places other than a glass with an open lid," Miss O'Donoughoe said.

Chief Inspector Ed Brown, from Community Safety at Norfolk Police, has said perpetrators found guilty of drink spiking will be handed a lengthy prison sentence.

Chief inspector Ed Brown at the top of Prince of Wales Road - Credit: Neil Perry

It comes after 33 separate incidents were reported across Norfolk since the start of October.