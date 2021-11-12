News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

'I couldn't move': Woman's terror after being spiked in the city

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 7:00 AM November 12, 2021
Devan O'Donoughoe needed an ambulance after a night out in Norwich

Devan O'Donoughoe needed an ambulance after a night out in Norwich - Credit: Contributed/Neil Perry

A 26-year-old has spoken of her horror after being attacked by a drink spiker in Norwich this weekend - and is still feeling the effects five days later. 

Devan O'Donoughoe was taken to hospital on Sunday morning after she collapsed around 4.30am while on a night out. 

Miss O'Donoughoe, who lives in Dereham, explained: "One minute I was dancing then the next minute, from what I can remember, I was lying on the floor outside the nightclub.

"I was told staff had put me on the seats to give me water. They said my eyes kept rolling and I could not keep my head up."

Devan O'Donoughoe says she was spiked in a Norwich city centre nightclub

Devan O'Donoughoe says she was spiked in a Norwich city centre nightclub - Credit: Contributed

Miss O'Donoughoe said hospital staff later told her she had been spiked with ketamine and ecstasy. 

"I physically could not walk after it," she continued.

"I was throwing up outside the club and my legs had gone stiff to the point I could not move.

Most Read

  1. 1 Lampard to be new City boss - reports
  2. 2 Man discovered at Norwich house with 150 cannabis plants
  3. 3 Heartbroken girl's desperate bid to keep alley cat
  1. 4 Cars set alight in arson attack at Norwich dealership
  2. 5 City folk fear stabbings could spell ongoing spike in crime
  3. 6 Motorists rush to help man who crashed on A47 near Norwich
  4. 7 Three men admit having baseball bats and knives
  5. 8 Five speeding tickets issued in one hour in busy road near Norwich
  6. 9 143-bed city centre HMO condemned by neighbours
  7. 10 Christmas market with gifts from around the world coming to Norwich

"Even now I am still struggling and it is still painful to walk. I have been told certain exercises I can do at home."

The East of England Ambulance Service and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital both said they could not comment on individual patient cases. 

The 26-year-old fears victims might not be believed when they report being spiked and hopes more measures can be introduced to help prevent the crime. 

She added: "There is no way I would have done that to myself. I do not do drugs as I know it destroys my body.

"I had cancer a few years ago which has made me even more conscious. Why would I do that to myself?" 

Unit 17 in Ipswich have put special safety measures in place to keep their customers safe. Picture:

Anti drink spiking measures are in place with lids and bottle stoppers Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

She added she would like to see more body and bag searches as people enter nightclubs, as well as protective lids being offered with every drink.

"It could happen anywhere. There needs to be more options in places other than a glass with an open lid," Miss O'Donoughoe said.

Chief Inspector Ed Brown, from Community Safety at Norfolk Police, has said perpetrators found guilty of drink spiking will be handed a lengthy prison sentence.

Chief inspector Ed Brown at the top of Prince of Wales Road 

Chief inspector Ed Brown at the top of Prince of Wales Road - Credit: Neil Perry

It comes after 33 separate incidents were reported across Norfolk since the start of October.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich make-up artist Sydney Purl has been able to go self-employed after gaining a million followers on TikTok. 

Video

Norwich make-up artist with 1m followers quits job to work with huge brands

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
One man has been arrested following an alleged assault in Norwich city centre.

Norwich Live News

One man arrested after alleged assault in city centre

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
St Benedicts will continue to have outside dining areas down the street. Byline: Sonya Duncan

People can 'park for free all day every day' as wardens 'ignore' street

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Hundreads gathered to remember Kaychanel Willson and celebrate the life she lived.

Grieving mother gives her 'best friend' perfect send off

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon