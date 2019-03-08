Police charge Norwich man with possession of an imitation firearm

Police have charged a 23-year-old from Norwich with possession of an imitation firearm. Photo: PA Wire. PA Wire/Press Association Images

Detectives from Norwich have charged a man with seven offences including robbery and possession of an imitation firearm.

Jacques Kiwele, 23, of Sprowston Road, Norwich, has been accused of four counts of robbery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, wounding with intent and possession of an imitation firearm.

The charges come in relation to an incident in Anglia Square and Mill Lane in February.

The 23-year-old is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates on Tuesday, April 9.