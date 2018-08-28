Police join Norfolk family in search for missing woman

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas Archant

A family is growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a woman who has been missing for more than two days.

Sandra Thomas was staying with her daughter in Norwich when she went missing on Tuesday, December 18.

Norfolk police have been informed and are helping with the search.

Daughter Hannah Thomas, from North Walsham, said on social media: “Please help, my mother was last seen in Norwich. She was staying with my sister. Her mental health has been very concerning.

“My sister woke up and she was gone. She didn’t take her phone or purse. This is very worrying as usually my mum always at least takes her phone! Please if you see her or hear from her or anybody knows where she is could you contact me or my sister Amy J Thomas.

“Please come home mum we are so worried I can’t even begin to explain this feeling, the worst feeling ever, we just want our mum back safe and sound.”

She spent yesterday looking for her mother in Norwich.

Mrs Thomas’ niece Kylie Hewitt said on social media: “She is wearing black leggings, black long coat with brown fur hood and white trainers. She has left her phone and purse behind and it’s not like her to leave them. Also her mental health has been very concerning so this is very worrying for the family.

“She was last seen in Norwich about 8am on Tuesday. Police have been informed and she’s now down as a missing person.”

Hannah Thomas has thanked everyone for their suppport on social media.

She added: “We would just like to thank everyone for the kind messages and the sharing that people have done with our mum and the people who have been out looking for her we are overwhelmed, we are just really worried and want her home for Christmas we are extremely lost without her. Someone must have seen her. We are begging for someone to come forward with information ASAP this is the worst feeling as a family especially with it being so close to Christmas.

“We are going out of our minds but we’re not giving up until we find her or get information.”

anyone with information can get in touch with the family at www.facebook.com/hannah.parker.5454