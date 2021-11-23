Designer clothes stolen from Norwich home in £37,000 burglary
Published: 5:46 PM November 23, 2021
Updated: 5:51 PM November 23, 2021
Items totalling £37,000 including designer clothes have been stolen from a home in Norwich.
The property in Newmarket Road was broken into between 5.30pm and 5.45pm on Saturday, November 20.
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity during the times stated to come forward.
Those with information should contact DC Carlos D’Silva in Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/86643/21.
People can alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
