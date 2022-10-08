Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Two people injured and two arrested following major incident in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:19 PM October 8, 2022
There have been reports of a crash between a van and a car in Norwich this morning. Photo: PA Wire.

Police are at the scene of a major incident in Norwich. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Norfolk Police are currently at the scene of a major incident in Norwich. 

The emergency services were called to a "disturbance" along Dereham Road in the city this morning (October 8).

Two people have been injured in the incident, with no further details given at present, and two arrests have been made.

Dereham Road is currently closed while it is being dealt with.

More to follow.

