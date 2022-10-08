Two people injured and two arrested following major incident in Norwich

Breaking

Police are at the scene of a major incident in Norwich. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Norfolk Police are currently at the scene of a major incident in Norwich.

The emergency services were called to a "disturbance" along Dereham Road in the city this morning (October 8).

Two people have been injured in the incident, with no further details given at present, and two arrests have been made.

Dereham Road is currently closed while it is being dealt with.

More to follow.