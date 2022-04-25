Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Search for driver after three hurt in Norwich hit-and-run crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:30 AM April 25, 2022
Police are searching for a driver who hit another car leaving three injured before driving off.

The search is on for a driver who crashed into another car before driving off leaving three injured in Norwich.

It happened on Saturday, April 23, at the junction of Dereham Road and Larkman Lane in the city at about 3.45pm.

The driver of a silver Ford failed to stop after colliding with a black Vauxhall Meriva, with three people travelling in the Vauxhall left with minor injuries.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should contact PC Nathan Woodgate of the Roads and Armed Policing Team in Wymondham on 101 quoting incident number 307 of April 23, 2022, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

