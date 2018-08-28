Search

Cyclist fails in bid to rob woman

PUBLISHED: 13:53 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 28 January 2019

A cyclist attempted rob a woman on Dereham Road. Picture: Google

A cyclist attempted rob a woman on Dereham Road. Picture: Google

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Norwich.

It happened shortly before 8.30pm on Tuesday January 22, when the victim, a woman aged in her 20s, was walking along the path on Dereham Road, when she was approached by a man on a bike.

As the man cycled past, he attempted to grab the victim’s handbag, but made off from the scene empty handed when she resisted.

Police want to speak to any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information should contact DS Matt Jenkins at Norwich CID on 101, quoting reference number 36/5288/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

'The end of an era' - Reaction to plans to ban diesel and petrol lorry floats from Lord Mayor's Procession

Lorries are to be banned from Norwich's Lord Mayor's Procession. Picture: Ian Burt

Fitness Superstore to open in Norwich city centre

Fitness Superstore is opening a new showroom in Norwich. Picture Jessica Long.

