Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘It’s council laziness’ - arson-hit city flats still not fixed four months on

PUBLISHED: 12:35 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 10 January 2019

Simon Crawford at Clifton Close, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Simon Crawford at Clifton Close, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

The city council has apologised for a four-month delay in fixing an arson-hit block of flats in Norwich.

Clifton Close, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodClifton Close, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Fire burnt through the building’s external wall rendering after two bins were set alight on a city estate in September last year.

The blaze melted guttering and an air vent, and left black scorch marks up the side of the three-story block at Clifton Close.

But four months after the fire, repairs are yet to be carried out - despite complaints from the local residents’ association.

Simon Crawford, who lives at Clifton Close, accused the council of laziness.

Clifton Close, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodClifton Close, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

He said: “Since being reported to the council in September 2018, no remedial repairs have been made.

“The burnt end of the building is still there for all to see, and the melted air vents and third floor guttering is just hanging off the building.

“More and more of the tax payers money will presumably be required to fix the ever-increasing repair requirements.

“I think it’s just council laziness.”

Clifton Close, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodClifton Close, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Mr Crawford, who is a committee member of the Russell Street Community Area Residents’ Association, said the two bins which were set alight had also not been replaced.

Police were called to the flats, in the Heigham Grove area of the city, at about 11pm on September 10 to reports of a fire.

A Norfolk police spokesman said the incident was being treated as arson as it appeared as though the bins were set on fire.

No one has been arrested, but police are still appealing for witnesses.

Clifton Close, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodClifton Close, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A spokesman for Norwich City Council said a housing officer attended the address shortly after the fire and “immediately” requested repairs and a bin replacement.

The spokesman said: “We’re really sorry for the delay in this work being completed in this instance, and will make sure that this is followed up as soon as possible.

“Residents are encouraged to get in touch with us directly about any outstanding repair issues so that we can address them.”

The officer requested repairs to the wall rendering, guttering, plastic air vent and loose roof tiles. It also requested for the smoke damaged areas to be cleaned.

• The Russell Street Community Area Residents’ Association aims to improve its local community. To get involved follow the group on Facebook.

• Anyone who has information regarding the arson should call Norfolk police on 101.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Norwich woman to be sentenced after assaults on emergency workers

Bobbi Squires, 28, leaving Norwich Crown Court after admitting to five charges of assaulting emergency workers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

WATCH: Masked robber threatens Norwich shopkeeper with gun

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

This is what you can pick up for free on a food sharing app in Norwich

The OLIO app allows people to advertise food they don't want. Photo: Annabel Staff

‘We are lacking 10 players’ – Leeds boss Bielsa frustrated as City’s promotion rivals lose another option

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘There can only be one captain of the ship’ - Or not as the case may be

City head coach Daniel Farke and sporting director Stuart Webber have guided the Canaries into the Championship promotion contention Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists