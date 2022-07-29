Founder 'over the moon' after good Samaritan cleans vandalised defibrillator
- Credit: Maya Derrick
A life-saving Norwich defibrillator which was vandalised with graffiti has been cleaned up by a selfless city man.
Jayne Biggs of Bradwell, near Gorleston-on-Sea, set up Heart 2 Heart in 2016 to provide 24/7 public access defibrillators - a device that gives a high energy electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest - that can be used in case of an emergency.
One of the "defibs" - outside the Garage Centre for Performing Arts in Chapel Field North - was found vandalised with bright green graffiti on Sunday, July 24.
But not long after seeing the story of the defibrillator's vandalism in the Evening News, Jayne was contacted by Jimmy Rennie of Norwich City Services who had already removed the graffiti with industry-grade cleaning equipment.
Such a small gesture from Jimmy meant the world to Jayne.
Jayne said: "It was absolutely lovely. He just went down there and cleaned it off.
"He also said if anything happens again to defibs in the city to give him a ring.
"I'm thrilled. I really appreciate the fact that he'd actually bothered.
Most Read
- 1 Fears over long-term impact of TUI chaos on the city
- 2 Fry Up Inspector reveals some of his favourite breakfast spots in Norwich
- 3 Passengers wait 24 hours for flight as TUI unable to confirm end to chaos
- 4 WATCH: Is this the most raucous band to EVER busk in Norwich?
- 5 Caravan blocking lane on A47 after crash near Norwich
- 6 'Rare' Grade II-listed 18th century building on sale for £1.6m
- 7 Stub it out! Push to ban smoking from outdoor spaces
- 8 Ban for former teacher convicted of assaulting police officers
- 9 Mini bungalow development thrown out by councillors
- 10 Chef opens New York-style sandwich stall at Norwich Market
"I'm really humbled."
Jimmy, 68, who has worked for city services for 11 years, added: "I'm glad it's made her day. She sounded upset when she shared about it being vandalised so I thought I could get that off.
"I'm happy because she's happy."
Modest and not doing it for the glory, Jimmy said he went down to clean the defibrillator without a second thought.
"I can't understand why anyone would do such a thing," he added.
Fifty-year-old Jayne set up her non-profit charity after her daughter Violet - then aged seven - had a sudden cardiac arrest at home nine years ago and was saved by a defibrillator.
She and her husband performed CPR for seven minutes before the paramedics arrived.
Soon after the incident Violet was then diagnosed with a sudden death condition - the same that Eriksen suffered with at the 2020 Euros.
Jayne hopes that by funding defibrillators - of which she has 260 across Norfolk and Suffolk - will save the lives of people facing a cardiac emergency, regardless of age.