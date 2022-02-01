Appeal for front door funds as charity fears becoming burglary target

Dawn's New Horizon founder Lorraine Curston is appealing for help for a new door following the floods in July, pictured inset - Credit: Archant

A domestic abuse charity is appealing for help to replace a front door damaged during a flood - worrying it poses both efficiency and security risks.

Dawn's New Horizon in Sprowston's Cannerby Lane will be fundraising this month to repair its battered door which has not been replaced since the building was badly flooded last year.

Founder Lorraine Curston said the cheapest quote she has received for a new door is £350 with some saying it would cost as much as £700.

She explained: "We do not make that much in a week.

"We are not asking for a gold door. It just needs to be wooden. The current door lets out lots of heat and it is not very burglar proof - though there is other security in place."

Lorraine Curston outside her Dawn's New Horizon shop in Sprowston

The door is rotting following a torrential downpour in July last year which resulted in raw sewage seeping into the building.

A dehumidifier and industrial cleaner were among the pieces of equipment offered by the community for the clean-up operation after the severe weather event which saw people body boarding along the street.

A man making the most of the flooding in Cannerby Lane last year

Dawn's New Horizon is attempting to raise funds for the door at a time when it is seeing significant changes.

It became a charity in mid-December which now enables it to offer more services including accompanying people to appointments, safety advice, emotional and practical support, and parcels for people who have fled domestic abuse.

The charity - which was founded in 2006 - has also seen an increase in men coming forward seeking help for domestic abuse support.

Mrs Curston said: "We have had lots more men come forward since Christmas and lockdown.

"They have previously been hesitant to come forward but other agencies have not been able to help them so we have been able to get them into counselling the following week."

The number of men visiting Dawn's New Horizon doubled last month and there are currently five men offered support by the charity.

Dawn's New Horizon was previously a community hub limited company before becoming a charity.

The shop will be hosting a raffle and tombola throughout February to raise funds for a new door.