Yobs dump empty beer cans and broken glass in popular park

Furious folk living near a park were shocked to find broken bottles scattered across the playing field.

The David Rice Hospital field, in Drayton, is a popular place for people to walk their dogs and for children to play.

But recently it has also attracted anti-social behaviour.

Tony Hamerton, who lives nearby, said: "We moved here around 30 years ago we walk our dogs around the field most days.

"During lockdown there were more people at the field around the summer period and rubbish was always left there.

"The area had quite a chequered past already, so I went out and put some posts up, just to politely ask that any rubbish is taken away."

But when the 72-year-old he walked his dog on May 7 he found cans, bottles and food packaging strewn across the field.

Mr Hamerton added: "The thing that made me particularly angry was that there was broken glass everywhere which could really do some damage.

"We walk our dogs here and young children use this area - everyone just wants to be able to use the park.

"I decided to come back with some black bags and rubber gloves to clear the rubbish up - it's something I've had to do probably over half a dozen times since lockdown.

"I'm just so angry at the lack of respect for the area and people not taking five minutes to clear up their rubbish."

While police haven't been contacted yet Mr Hamerton will look to press the issue should this happen again.

Anne Walker, 52 who delivers post around the Drayton area, has also noticed the issue.

She said: "There's a couple I walk their dog for around the field and have noticed groups of between 10-12 people there.

"I try not to take too much notice of them but they're regularly seen drinking and leaving cans and bottles everywhere.

"It's annoying because it's such a lovely area for people to stroll around and relax.

"When there are people drinking alcohol and leaving rubbish there it spoils everything."