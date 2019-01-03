Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Rough sleeper threatened to bite woman’s nose off before verbally abusing 60-year-old

03 January, 2019 - 14:03
The rough sleeper punches the woman's car as she gets back inside. Photo: Submitted

The rough sleeper punches the woman's car as she gets back inside. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A rough sleeper who verbally abused a 60-year-old woman in a Norwich garage complex threatened to bite another person’s nose off months earlier, a court heard.

The moment the rough sleeper goes over to look at the woman's bike. Photo: SubmittedThe moment the rough sleeper goes over to look at the woman's bike. Photo: Submitted

Daniel Marsden was arrested on Wednesday after CCTV footage showed him confronting a lone woman outside an underground garage at St Michael-at-Pleas in Tombland.

Norwich Magistrates’ Court heard how the 28-year-old repeatedly swore at the woman after she reversed out in her Mazda MX-5.

The former heroin addict then punched the vehicle so hard she was unable to open its fuel cap.

Prosecutor Anna Crayford said: “The incident left her [the victim] very scared. She is now worried about using the garage and who is going to be down there.”

The rough sleeper gesticulates to the woman as she drives off. Photo: SubmittedThe rough sleeper gesticulates to the woman as she drives off. Photo: Submitted

The court heard how Marsden, who has 16 convictions for 36 offences, was on bail at the time following an incident on August 12.

On that date Marsden threatened a different woman while she was staying in a tent with him and his girlfriend.

Mrs Crayford said: “There was an issue about a £10 note and the defendant accused her [the victim] of taking it.”

She said Marsden demanded for the woman to return the money before saying: “I will bite your nose off your face.”

The rough sleeper throws another punch at the side of the victim's car. Photo: SubmittedThe rough sleeper throws another punch at the side of the victim's car. Photo: Submitted

He was subsequently arrested and released on bail.

Marsden, who gave his address in court as Marlpit Lane, Norwich, admitted criminal damage and threatening behaviour on December 20.

In a police interview he said he swore at the victim as he became “angry” after she made a comment about him being homeless.

Marsden also admitted the incident on August 12 and to stealing £40 worth of cleaning products on August 3 from a Co-op in Ipswich.

Kieran Dunphy, mitigating, said Marsden was street homeless and had given his mother’s address in court.

He said his client had a gap of nearly a year where he was not offending due to him having a job.

“When he has a roof over his head and when he is not on drugs, he can live a normal life,” Mr Dunphy said.

Magistrates released Marsden on conditional bail until February 1 for sentencing. He must stay at his mother’s address and report to Bethel Street police station three times a week.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

Open for business: The team at The York Tavern in Norwich are encouraging customers to visit the pub before it closes on Friday. Picture: Staff

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

The Boundary pub is holding a fundraising event for Anthony Glover in Norwich Pictures: Adrian Judd

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car seized after driver ‘left licence in Spain’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Atmospheric phenomenon could bring snow to the region in January

#includeImage($article, 225)

2019 will be a year to remember for these new parents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

10 stunning gardens to visit in Norfolk in 2019

Rhodedendroms at Sheringham Park Credit: Antony Kelly

Inquest opens into death of man found in wooded area on Boxing Day

The inquest has opened into the death of a man who was found hanging in a wooded area of Earlham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘I was shaking with rage’ - engineer confronts New Year’s Day burglar reversing car out of drive

Police were called, but the burglar managed to escape on foot having already stolen cash and a bike from the home at Lodge Farm Drive. Photo: Luke Powell

First to change bus fares for string of Norwich services

Changes are to be made to First bus fares in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Rough sleeper threatened to bite woman’s nose off before verbally abusing 60-year-old

The rough sleeper punches the woman's car as she gets back inside. Photo: Submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists