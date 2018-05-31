Search

Advanced search

Motorist who cut up ambulance in high speed police chase given suspended sentence

PUBLISHED: 09:35 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:43 28 May 2020

Norwich crown court. Picture: Archant

Norwich crown court. Picture: Archant

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A motorist who cut up an ambulance and drove at 70mph in built-up areas has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Norwich crown court heard on Wednesday, May 27, that Sean Brown, 35, drove dangerously on two separate occasions.

At about 3.45am on October 7, 2018, Brown drove at speeds of 70mph in 40mph areas, ignored police commands to stop and drove through a red light.

The court was told that Brown, of Meadow Gardens, Norwich, caused two cars to come to a halt at the main Cromer Road junction in the city, triggered a speed camera and cut up an ambulance on duty in Drayton Lane,

After dumping the car he ran away. When the vehicle was recovered, open cans of Foster’s lager were found inside, indicating he had been drinking at the time.

Police circulated the news that he was wanted but he made himself scarce. And then at 1.15am on April 22, 2019, two police officers spotted him driving a Toyota.

You may also want to watch:

Brown then drove at 60mph in a 30mph limit, went through a red light at 50mph, and headed towards North Walsham and Sprowston at 60 to 70mph.

He was driving at 83mph in Wroxham Road, where the speed limit is 50mph, and his driving was so dangerous that police officers called off their chase, the court heard.

The car was abandoned in Church Lane, Wroxham, and Brown was found at a nearby address.

Judge Andrew Shaw said he had read pre-sentence reports and that Brown did eventually plead guilty to the two dangerous driving offences.

In the reports, Brown said he had now given up drink and drugs, had worked for most of his life and now had weekend child care responsibilities. He had also never been sent to prison before.

Brown was given two consecutive sentences of nine months, but the 18-month sentence was suspended for two years. Brown was given 180 hours unpaid work, and a rehabilitation activity requirement for 30 days.

His driving licence was endorsed for both offences and he was banned from driving for two years, to run concurrently, for each offence.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

McDonald’s reveals date drive-throughs in Norfolk will reopen

McDonald's drive-thrus across Norfolk are set to reopen next week. Pic: Archant

The shops and services that can now reopen from June 15

The new government easing of restrictions on retail is good news for centres like Norwich's Chapelfield. Pic: Archant

OPINION: Why we shouldn’t send our children back to school back on June 1

Writer Ruth Davies with her family

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

McDonald’s reveals date drive-throughs in Norfolk will reopen

McDonald's drive-thrus across Norfolk are set to reopen next week. Pic: Archant

The shops and services that can now reopen from June 15

The new government easing of restrictions on retail is good news for centres like Norwich's Chapelfield. Pic: Archant

OPINION: Why we shouldn’t send our children back to school back on June 1

Writer Ruth Davies with her family

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

You can dine in or have a takeaway - fresh probe over Japanese ‘restaurant’ run from Norwich home

Orlando sold this newspaper a takeaway from his seven bedroom Earlham Road home. Picture: Archant

Three new coronavirus deaths at N&N

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital April 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Boss of Jarrold reveals reopening date – and store’s famous scones will be on sale

Jarrold has announced when it is to reopen. Pic: Archant

Amazing drone footage shows vast scale of tomato greenhouse project outside Norwich

An aerial photo showing construction work on two giant new tomato greenhouses at the Colman family's Crown Point Estate at Kirby Bedon, outside Norwich. Picture: Mike Page

Your questions answered about coronavirus test and trace

Nursing staff use swabs at the drive through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24