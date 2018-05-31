Motorist who cut up ambulance in high speed police chase given suspended sentence

Norwich crown court.

A motorist who cut up an ambulance and drove at 70mph in built-up areas has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Norwich crown court heard on Wednesday, May 27, that Sean Brown, 35, drove dangerously on two separate occasions.

At about 3.45am on October 7, 2018, Brown drove at speeds of 70mph in 40mph areas, ignored police commands to stop and drove through a red light.

The court was told that Brown, of Meadow Gardens, Norwich, caused two cars to come to a halt at the main Cromer Road junction in the city, triggered a speed camera and cut up an ambulance on duty in Drayton Lane,

After dumping the car he ran away. When the vehicle was recovered, open cans of Foster’s lager were found inside, indicating he had been drinking at the time.

Police circulated the news that he was wanted but he made himself scarce. And then at 1.15am on April 22, 2019, two police officers spotted him driving a Toyota.

Brown then drove at 60mph in a 30mph limit, went through a red light at 50mph, and headed towards North Walsham and Sprowston at 60 to 70mph.

He was driving at 83mph in Wroxham Road, where the speed limit is 50mph, and his driving was so dangerous that police officers called off their chase, the court heard.

The car was abandoned in Church Lane, Wroxham, and Brown was found at a nearby address.

Judge Andrew Shaw said he had read pre-sentence reports and that Brown did eventually plead guilty to the two dangerous driving offences.

In the reports, Brown said he had now given up drink and drugs, had worked for most of his life and now had weekend child care responsibilities. He had also never been sent to prison before.

Brown was given two consecutive sentences of nine months, but the 18-month sentence was suspended for two years. Brown was given 180 hours unpaid work, and a rehabilitation activity requirement for 30 days.

His driving licence was endorsed for both offences and he was banned from driving for two years, to run concurrently, for each offence.