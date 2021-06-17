Vandals damage to Norwich miniature railway
- Credit: Archant
Vandals have caused damage to the Eaton Park Miniature Railway, one of Norwich's best-loved family attractions.
The incident happened between 5.35pm and 6.40pm on Monday, June 14 at the railway, which is owned by the Norwich and District Society of Model Engineers (NDSME).
Police were called to reports of criminal damage worth £150 to the signalling system and turntable.
NDSME posted on Facebook following the incident to see if anyone witnessed it and CCTV images have been sent to the police.
The society, run by volunteers, is currently running limited trains on Sunday afternoons, which are subject to staff and locomotive availability.
Anyone with information can contact PC Jamie Willetts at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 36/41967/21.
