Cyclist targeting lone women in Norwich to steal phones

A woman waiting at a bus stop on Dereham Road in Norwich had a phone snatched by a man on a bike. Picture Google. Archant

Police have issued a warning after reports of a male cyclist stealing phones from lone women in Norwich.

The first incident happened on Monday, between 1pm and 1.15pm. A woman in her 30s was at a bus stop on Dereham Road, near to Notre Dame Prep School, when a man on a bicycle rode past and snatched a phone from her hand.

At 5pm the following day a male cyclist attempted to snatch a phone from a teenage girl walking along Heigham Road. And at 5.20pm, a woman in her 30s was walking along The Avenues when a man on a bike snatched her phone.

In another incident, a woman in her 20s was walking along Colegate at 3.20pm on Thursday when a man on a bicycle rode past and snatched her phone.

DC Dave Block from Norwich and South Norfolk CID said: “All these incidents involve a white male riding a bicycle, cycling up to lone females who are carrying mobile phones and snatching them. We do believe these are linked and our enquiries are on-going.

“I would urge the public to be vigilant and to keep valuables, such as mobile phones and tablets, secure and out of display when in public.

“Anyone who may have witnessed these incidents or have any information should contact police.”

Anyone with information should contact DC Dave Block at Bethel Street Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.