Cyclist taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Norwich

A cyclist was injured after a hit-and-run in Bull Close Road, Norwich - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A hit-and-run collision in Norwich last night left a cyclist in his 30s in hospital.

The van and cyclist crashed in Bull Close Road near the junction with Bull Close at about 12am on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

The van did not stop after the crash and the cyclist, a man in his 30s, was injured and taken to hospital.

Officers want to trace the driver of the van involved and are urging them or anyone with any information to come forward.

Anyone with any information should contact PC Mike Stolworthy (michael.stolworthy@norfolk.police.uk) or PC Andrew Lincoln (andrew.lincoln@norfolk.police.uk) from the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Wymondham.

People can also call 101 quoting incident number of 3 February.



