News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Cyclist taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:04 PM February 4, 2022
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

A cyclist was injured after a hit-and-run in Bull Close Road, Norwich - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A hit-and-run collision in Norwich last night left a cyclist in his 30s in hospital.

The van and cyclist crashed in Bull Close Road near the junction with Bull Close at about 12am on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

The van did not stop after the crash and the cyclist, a man in his 30s, was injured and taken to hospital.

Officers want to trace the driver of the van involved and are urging them or anyone with any information to come forward.

Anyone with any information should contact PC Mike Stolworthy (michael.stolworthy@norfolk.police.uk) or PC Andrew Lincoln (andrew.lincoln@norfolk.police.uk) from the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Wymondham.

People can also call 101 quoting incident number of 3 February.


Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

A lorry has crashed into a wall on a Norwich roundabout.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Lorry smashes into wall of B&B on city roundabout

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Poppy Segger, Tattoo artist with daughter, Sunday at New Leaf tattoo studio.

Meet the city's secret tattooist

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Mother of one unable to pay for shopping after £100 hold for fuel didn't get released back

'£100 petrol charge meant I couldn't buy my kid's dinner'

Francis Redwood

person
Flowers are left on the scene of a suspected murder on Friday night in Vale Green.Byline: Sonya Du

Norwich Live News

Two arrested in connection with murder of teen in Norwich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon