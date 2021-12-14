Driver 'police feared was dead' claims his drinks were spiked

A drunk driver who police feared was dead when he was discovered unresponsive has claimed his drinks were spiked.

James Youngman, of Dragonfly Lane in Cringleford, told a court that he had no recollection of events leading up to being found over the drink drive limit on November 10.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard police breath tested the 34-year-old electrician after discovering him unresponsive with a BMW car in Cringleford.

Simon Nicholls, defending, said: “By their own admission the police when they found him thought he was dead such was his condition.

“He cannot remember anything about anything that happened and is absolutely convinced that his drink had been laced.”

The court heard he had sought a blood test at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital but had been unable to prove his suspicions that his drink had been spiked.

Magistrates disqualified him from driving for 17 months and fined him £415.

He was also given the chance to complete a drink drive rehabilitation course.

