Jailed in Norfolk: YouTube rapper and trusted carer

Police during a drugs raid in Norwich. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Take a look back at what happened in courts in Norfolk last week.

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd. Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

Two men were jailed after an “utterly unprovoked attack” on Magdalen Street in Norwich last year.

Judge Andrew Shaw said that one of the men assaulted was the “victim of an utterly unprovoked attack.” The court heard that he suffered a broken jaw, requiring the surgical insertion of a metal plate, while the other is now anxious when he goes to a public place and had to explain his injury to his two-year old child.

Shane Murphy, 26, of Sleaford Green, was jailed for two years and four months for assault, while Shane Nelson, 20, of Palmer Close, was sentenced to three years prison for the assault and for intimidating two witnesses to the assault.

A man who directed people to sell heroin and cocaine in Norwich was collared after a chase when police raided his home in Essex, a court heard.

Norwich Crown Court heard Adesola Malomo, 24, was arrested during Operation Granary, when officers made a series of co-ordinated raids targeted at ‘county lines’ networks dealing class A drugs - heroin and crack cocaine - on the streets of the city.

Malomo, who has put out rap videos using the name YK on YouTube, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs between February 14 and April 17 this year and was jailed for four years.

A teenager who was found with a flick knife shortly after a man was slashed across the neck in Great Yarmouth was jailed.

Donatas Jasmontas, of Regent Road, Great Yarmouth, was initially accused of wounding Martyn Greenwood, who was attacked on Nelson Road North on August 9 this year. But Norwich Crown Court heard that subsequent forensic analysis had failed to associate the 19-year-old with the attack.

As a result, prosecutor Martin Ivory told the court that a charge of wounding with intent, which Jasmontas had pleaded not guilty to, would be dropped. Instead, he was sentenced to 44 weeks at a young offenders’ institution for being in possession of a knife in a public place, which he admitted to at a previous hearing.

A trusted carer who stole sentimental jewellery from two vulnerable victims, including a treasured engagement ring bought more than 60 years ago, was jailed for six months.

Hannah Manning, 28, of The Street, Earsham, worked as a carer visiting homes of the elderly and abused her position of trust to steal the items, many of which held special memories for the victims, the court heard.

Manning admitted stealing items of jewellery between May 1 and May 20 last year, and theft of jewellery on May 6 last year. Manning also pleaded guilty to the theft of a Samsung Galaxy tablet between May 1 and July 13 last year. She also admitted fraud, as she pawned the jewellery in Beccles on May 17 last year, falsely claiming the items were hers to sell.