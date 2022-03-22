Male damages display at city shop after being denied a vape pen

A man pushed over a display unit after being denied a vape pen at Hannants Convenience Store in Magdalen Street, Norwich. - Credit: Google

A man pushed over a shop’s display unit after being denied a vape pen.

Officers were called just before 6.45pm on Monday, March 21, to Hannants Convenience Store in Magdalen Street.

Three males had entered the shop and asked to look at a vape pen.

But when the shop owner refused, after asking to see identification, one of the males then pushed over the vape display causing criminal damage.

No one was injured during the incident.

Officers are investigating and enquiries are ongoing.

