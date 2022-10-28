Police investigate criminal damage at city pub

There was a forensics van seen outside the Woolpack Inn - Credit: Grace Piercy

Windows have been damaged at a city pub prompting police to launch an investigation.

An individual is believed to have broken into the garden at the Woolpack Inn in Golden Ball Street and damaged some of the windows.

Police received the report at 5.23am today, October 28.

A forensics team and officers were seen at the pub at lunchtime.

A spokesman from Greene King said: “We've contacted the police after an individual damaged our garden and windows at 5am when the pub was closed.

"We will carry out any repairs necessary and are open as usual.”

Investigations are ongoing at this time.

Anyone who saw anything or has any information concerning the incident is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference 36/83365/22.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.