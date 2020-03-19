Search

Advanced search

Anglo-Saxon artefacts stolen in Norwich burglary

PUBLISHED: 12:53 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:53 19 March 2020

An Anglo-Saxon mount, believed to be from the 11th century, which was taken in a burglary in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

An Anglo-Saxon mount, believed to be from the 11th century, which was taken in a burglary in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

A Roman brooch and Anglo-Saxon saddle mounts were among the ancient artefacts stolen in a Norwich burglary.

A Roman brooch inlaid with coloured enamel which was taken in a burglary in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyA Roman brooch inlaid with coloured enamel which was taken in a burglary in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A building in Gunton Lane was broken into between approximately 4pm and 9.30pm on Monday, March 9.

A Roman brooch inlaid with coloured enamel was taken, along with two Anglo-Sazon saddle mounts believed to be from the 11th century.

You may also want to watch:

A ninth-century copper-alloy strap end was also stolen.

An Anglo-Saxon mount, believed to be from the 11th century, which was taken in a burglary in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyAn Anglo-Saxon mount, believed to be from the 11th century, which was taken in a burglary in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

The estimated value of the taken artefacts is believed to be around £3,000.

Police are appealing for help to trace the items – anyone with information about this incident or anyone who may have been sold these items is urged to come forward.

Please contact DC Matt Cornwall on 101 quoting crime reference 36/17306/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Large police presence in Norwich suburb due to concern for man’s safety

Police on the scene of an incident in Jay Gardens, Chapel Break, near Bowthorpe. Picture: Supplied

See inside this £220,000 period terraced house for sale after a cosmetic makeover

This terraced house with lots of luxury is for sale. Pic: Homes24/Minors & Brady

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

More schools hit by coronavirus closures

Hellesdon High School where Year 9 students have been told to study at home. Picture: Archant

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Large police presence in Norwich suburb due to concern for man’s safety

Police on the scene of an incident in Jay Gardens, Chapel Break, near Bowthorpe. Picture: Supplied

See inside this £220,000 period terraced house for sale after a cosmetic makeover

This terraced house with lots of luxury is for sale. Pic: Homes24/Minors & Brady

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

More schools hit by coronavirus closures

Hellesdon High School where Year 9 students have been told to study at home. Picture: Archant

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Charity brings in expert to take ‘long, hard look’ amid cash problems

Norwich's St Edmunds Society trains young people in skills like construction. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘This could change it all’: Norwich scientists developing home coronavirus test kit

Iceni Diagnostics is beginning development of a coronavirus test. Pictured is chief executive Professor Rob Field with a test similar to the format the coronavirus test will be. Picture: Iceni Diagnostics

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

New homeless hub WILL open after court rejects neighbours’ pleas

The homeless hub will open next to the Greek Orthodox Church on Recorder Road, Norwich. Photo: Norwich

Anglo-Saxon artefacts stolen in Norwich burglary

An Anglo-Saxon mount, believed to be from the 11th century, which was taken in a burglary in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24