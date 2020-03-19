Anglo-Saxon artefacts stolen in Norwich burglary

An Anglo-Saxon mount, believed to be from the 11th century, which was taken in a burglary in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

A Roman brooch and Anglo-Saxon saddle mounts were among the ancient artefacts stolen in a Norwich burglary.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Roman brooch inlaid with coloured enamel which was taken in a burglary in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary A Roman brooch inlaid with coloured enamel which was taken in a burglary in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A building in Gunton Lane was broken into between approximately 4pm and 9.30pm on Monday, March 9.

A Roman brooch inlaid with coloured enamel was taken, along with two Anglo-Sazon saddle mounts believed to be from the 11th century.

You may also want to watch:

A ninth-century copper-alloy strap end was also stolen.

An Anglo-Saxon mount, believed to be from the 11th century, which was taken in a burglary in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary An Anglo-Saxon mount, believed to be from the 11th century, which was taken in a burglary in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

The estimated value of the taken artefacts is believed to be around £3,000.

Police are appealing for help to trace the items – anyone with information about this incident or anyone who may have been sold these items is urged to come forward.

Please contact DC Matt Cornwall on 101 quoting crime reference 36/17306/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.