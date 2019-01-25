Search

Brothers in court over burglary spree

25 January, 2019 - 14:42
Timothy Reeves and Matthew Coward have appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court after being charged in connection with a burglary spree across Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: Archant

Archant

Two brothers charged in connection with a burglary spree across East Anglia have appeared in court.

Matthew Coward, 34, of Mill Road in Little Melton, and Timothy Reeves, 40, of Key and Castle Yard in Norwich, were charged with conspiracy to commit burglary in relation to more than 20 break-ins.

The majority of the burglaries took place between February 2018 and April 2018, with the most recent occurring in Brooke on Thursday.

At a hearing at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, Coward was released on bail with conditions to reside and sleep at his address in Key and Castle Yard, to keep to an electronically monitored curfew of 5pm to 7am, to report three times a week to Bethel Street Police Station between 12pm and 2pm, and to have no contact with Reeves.

Reeves’ application for bail was denied and he was remanded in custody.

They are due to appear at Norwich Crown Court for their trial on February 22 at 9.30am.

Both also stand accused of breaching court orders – Coward with breaching a suspended sentence order and Reeves with failing to comply with a community order.

These matters were adjourned to be addressed at the magistrates court on February 28.

