Court told Thorpe man had ‘no explanation’ for having knife in his trousers

PUBLISHED: 10:04 19 January 2019

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A man who was found to have a knife tucked in his trousers when he was stopped by police has narrowly avoided jail.

Shane Revell, 19, had been in Laundry Lane, Thorpe St Andrew, when police executed a stop and search.

Josephine Jones, prosecuting at Norwich Magistrates Court, said: “He was found in possession of a knife with a 26cm blade. It was tucked down the waistband of his trousers.”

Revell was also found to be in possession of a small quantity of herbal cannabis, £280 in cash and two mobile phones.

A search of his property was carried out but nothing was found.

Revell, of Eastern Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, was interviewed by police but gave no comment.

But he entered guilty pleas to possession of a knife in a public place and possession of a controlled drug of class B when he appeared in court on Friday (January 18).

Brian Earley, chairman of the bench, told Revell: “I hope you understand how serious this is. Knife crime is a big problem. If you’re walking around with a blade on you for no reason it’s a concern to the public and this bench.”

He added: “I’m sure you’ve seen the outcome on the news.”

Revell was given 18 weeks custody, suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work over the next year and complete 20 days’ rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR).

Revell was also orders to pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Damien Moore, mitigating, said both the cash and the phones were returned as he was found to be “not involved in anything he shouldn’t be”.

Mr Moore said he had “no real explanation” as to why he had the knife.

He added that Revell was a “young man who did not have a good start in life” but seems to have “turned a corner”.

