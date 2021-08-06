Police still investigating siblings deaths in Costessey
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Police do not believe anyone else was involved in the deaths of a brother and sister found dead inside their home in Costessey, it has emerged.
The siblings, who have been named locally as Chris and Nicola Long, and who were in their 40s, were discovered by police at their house in Middleton Crescent in New Costessey on Saturday morning.
It is thought they were the only people in their home at the time — and that no-one else was involved. It is also unclear how long they had been there before the discovery.
Their deaths are being treated as unexplained by police who are looking at a number of lines of inquiry and keeping an open mind about how they died.
Post-mortem examinations for both the man and the woman have proved inconclusive and the cause of their deaths remains unknown pending further enquiries.
A Norfolk Police spokesman has confirmed they are still investigating.
The spokesman added while officers are treating their deaths as unexplained at this time, they do not believe anyone else was involved.
Officers will continue to make enquiries in order to prepare a file for the coroner ahead of an inquest which will take place in due course.
As previously reported, it has emerged the brother and sister's deaths come following the loss of their father Chris, who died following an illness.
A 41-year-old man, who wanted to remain anonymous, used to live near to the family who had "been living there for years".
But the man said he heard they were "lost" following the loss of their father who is understood to have died recently.
He said: "They were devastated, they relied on him - he was the only parent.
“They were inseparable from their dad.
“He got ill and died.
“I don’t think they could carry on without him.”
The man said Chris and Nicola kept themselves very much to themselves.
He said: "All I can say is they would rarely speak to anyone."
Other people have described their shock at what happened, including a 46-year-old man, who wanted to remain anonymous, remembered going to school with Nicola at Costessey High.
He said: “I am crestfallen to hear such a pleasant, gentle soul has passed.”