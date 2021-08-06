News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Police still investigating siblings deaths in Costessey

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:56 PM August 6, 2021    Updated: 1:01 PM August 6, 2021
A police officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of a property on Middleton Crescent in Ne

A police officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of a property on Middleton Crescent in New Costessey where two people were found dead. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Police do not believe anyone else was involved in the deaths of a brother and sister found dead inside their home in Costessey, it has emerged.

The siblings, who have been named locally as Chris and Nicola Long, and who were in their 40s, were discovered by police at their house in Middleton Crescent in New Costessey on Saturday morning.

Police remain at the scene of a property in Middleton Crescent where the bodies of a brother and sister were found.

Police at the scene in Middleton Crescent in Costessey where the bodies of Chris and Nicola Long were found at a property. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

It is thought they were the only people in their home at the time — and that no-one else was involved. It is also unclear how long they had been there before the discovery.

Their deaths are being treated as unexplained by police who are looking at a number of lines of inquiry and keeping an open mind about how they died.

Post-mortem examinations for both the man and the woman have proved inconclusive and the cause of their deaths remains unknown pending further enquiries.

A Norfolk Police spokesman has confirmed they are still investigating.

The spokesman added while officers are treating their deaths as unexplained at this time, they do not believe anyone else was involved.

Officers will continue to make enquiries in order to prepare a file for the coroner ahead of an inquest which will take place in due course.

A police car sits at the back of the alleyway between Oak Close and Middleton Crescent

A police car sits at the back of the alleyway between Oak Close and Middleton Crescent - Credit: Sarah Burgess

As previously reported, it has emerged the brother and sister's deaths come following the loss of their father Chris, who died following an illness.

Most Read

  1. 1 Jailed in July: Drug dealing, knife crime and manslaughter
  2. 2 Lap dancing club to be allowed to stay open until 6am
  3. 3 New virus named after Norfolk village
  1. 4 New landlords hope to serve up Thai food in suburban pub
  2. 5 Woman's mission to block traffic for 'car free' street party
  3. 6 'How could somebody do this?' - Clothes stolen from domestic abuse charity
  4. 7 Police boss speaks out after spate of shocking deaths
  5. 8 Horror on A11 as drink driver ploughs into people causing terrible injuries
  6. 9 Duo launch new business inspired by Norwich coffee culture
  7. 10 Tzolis poised to complete Canaries switch

A 41-year-old man, who wanted to remain anonymous, used to live near to the family who had "been living there for years".

But the man said he heard they were "lost" following the loss of their father who is understood to have died recently.

He said: "They were devastated, they relied on him - he was the only parent.

“They were inseparable from their dad.

“He got ill and died.

“I don’t think they could carry on without him.”

The man said Chris and Nicola kept themselves very much to themselves.

He said: "All I can say is they would rarely speak to anyone."

Other people have described their shock at what happened, including a 46-year-old man, who wanted to remain anonymous, remembered going to school with Nicola at Costessey High.

He said: “I am crestfallen to hear such a pleasant, gentle soul has passed.”

Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hand car wash in Dereham Road in Norwich

Norwich City Council

Ex-filling station set to become kebab and pizza takeaway

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Tyre debris across a carriageway has caused part of the A11 to close.  

Norfolk Live

Police child safety team raid house to arrest man

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Norwich. 

Norfolk Live

Three teens arrested in connection with Norwich stabbing

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Residents were split over what should be done about the Horse Chestnut Tree on Alexandra Road

Locals split as 'terrifying' 60-year-old chestnut tree is felled

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon