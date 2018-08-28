Plenty of Fish conwoman from Norwich stole man’s life savings and made false rape allegation against him

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd. copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A conwoman stole the life savings of a man she met on a dating website then falsely accused him of rape, putting him through four months of torment, a court heard.

Natalie Rivers, 35, pretended to have genuine feelings for the 58-year-old victim but stole his £3,040 life savings, then claimed to police he was her Sugar Daddy before making up the false rape allegation, Norwich Crown Court heard.

The court heard the victim was brought in for questioning and waited four months before finding out no further action was to be taken.

The court was told Rivers, from West End, Old Costessey, had a string of previous convictions for similar deceptions and a conviction for impersonating a police officer when she made up false claims to the employer of a man she disliked.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said Rivers met the victim on the Plenty of Fish website in December, last year, and they met up and she stayed the night.

Mr Morgans said: “She gave a charade of being interested in him,”

The next day Rivers was left at the victim’s home while he went to an appointment but when he returned she had gone, along with his £3040 life savings.

“He tried to contact her but she had already blocked him which indicated what a sham her professions of love were.”

Rivers was arrested and Mr Morgans said at first she claimed the victim was her Sugar Daddy paying her £150 an hour to be his Sugar Baby, but when that story fell apart she came up with the false rape allegation.

In an impact statement the victim said he felt low and depressed and physically sick to be falsely accused of rape.

Rivers, who appeared on a link from Peterborough jail, admitted theft and was jailed 20 months.

Sentencing her, Judge Maureen Bacon said Rivers had used herself as “bait” on a dating website and set out to exploit the victim’s interest in her: “You have operated in this way in the past. You have previous convictions for the exact same sort of offence.”

She said Rivers made up the rape allegation against the victim and said: “Such a malicious complaint you made undermines all those making genuine allegations.”

David Stewart, for Rivers, said she deserved credit for her plea.