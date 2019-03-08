Search

Drug driver arrested and 17 motorists ticketed during police crackdown

PUBLISHED: 11:48 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:48 24 April 2019

Norfolk Police carried out vehicle checks in Costessey. Picture: Getty

Norfolk Police carried out vehicle checks in Costessey. Picture: Getty

Archant

Officers have arrested a man on suspicion of drug driving and dealt with 10 others for motoring offences after a crackdown on the outskirts of Norwich.

A 26-year-old man was arrested during a multi-agency impact day on Wednesday, April 17 in Costessey.

Police worked alongside South Norfolk Council, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

The man was stopped in Ernest Gage Avenue and arrested on suspicion of drug driving. He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre and released under investigation.

A further 10 drivers were issued with Traffic Offence Reports, including for driving while using a mobile phone, driving without a seatbelt, illegal tinted windows and tyre defects.

Three Vehicle Defect Rectification Scheme notices were issued for tyre, window and brake light faults and four prohibition notices issued for vehicles in poor conditions.

