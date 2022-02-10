Costessey man charged with possession of an imitation firearm

A 49-year-old man from Costessey has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A 49-year-old man from Costessey is set to appear in court after being charged with possession of an imitation firearm.

Christopher Cassar, of Thurlby Road, was stopped and searched in Dereham Road on November 28, 2021.

He has since been accused of having an imitation firearm, a BB gun, in a public place

Cassar is also accused of one count of theft after an incident in the Dereham Road Co-op on November 26, 2021.

He has been released on conditional bail and will appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 14, 2022.

