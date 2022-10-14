Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Three arrested after police find £5,000 worth of drugs

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:13 PM October 14, 2022
Updated: 1:14 PM October 14, 2022
xxX_kostroad_costessey_oct22

£5,000 worth of drugs were seized from a home in Costessey - Credit: Google/Archant

Three men have been arrested after police found £5,000 worth of drugs in Norwich.

Officers raided a property in Kost Road, Costessey, at 7am on October 11.

They found approximately £5,000 of a substance believed to be cocaine and a large quantity of money.

Three men, in their 20s, 30s and 40s, were arrested in connection with Class A drug possession and being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

They were taken to Wymondham police station for questioning.

All three were later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

