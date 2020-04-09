Search

Advanced search

Two Norwich parks empty as people obey coronavirus rules

PUBLISHED: 16:29 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 09 April 2020

Norwich Police patrolling parks on Thursday (April 9) were pleased to see people observing lockdown. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Norwich Police patrolling parks on Thursday (April 9) were pleased to see people observing lockdown. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Archant

People have been praised for heeding government advice and staying away from parks in the city despite the sunny weather.

Norwich Police patrolling parks on Thursday (April 9) were pleased to see people observing lockdown. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.Norwich Police patrolling parks on Thursday (April 9) were pleased to see people observing lockdown. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Despite Easter being just days away families have been urged to not go out and abide by the lockdown to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

And police on patrol in Norwich today (Thursday, April 9) said they were pleased to see people had been listening to the advice that had been given by the government and also Norfolk’s chief constable Simon Bailey.

In social media posts, Norwich Police tweeted: “Norwich North are happy to report from their patrols that there isn’t anyone in either Sewell Park or Peterson Park. Thank you all. #PC1184 #PC566 #NNSNT #Weareallonecommunity #Communitypolicing” and also “Norwich North SNT are happy to report that Wensum Park is clear of any sunbathers and the only people present are exercising”.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

City centre shop robbed by man with handgun prompting armed police response

Police were called to an armed robbery off Westwick Street in Norwich on Monday evening Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Police warning after spate of creeper burglaries in Norwich

Officers have warned residents to be vigilant after a spate of creeper burglaries in Norwich. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

City centre shop robbed by man with handgun prompting armed police response

Police were called to an armed robbery off Westwick Street in Norwich on Monday evening Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Police warning after spate of creeper burglaries in Norwich

Officers have warned residents to be vigilant after a spate of creeper burglaries in Norwich. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sanders bus engulfed in flames on edge of city

A Sanders bus caught fire on Cromer Road. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Drive-through coronavirus test centre for NHS workers to open in Norwich

Medical staff demonstrate how they take samples at a drive-through testing location for Covid-19 elsewhere in the country. Picture: Justin Kernoghan/PA Wire

NHS worker hits out at used car dealer over faulty Mini

Marina and Jason Patchett. Photo: Jason Patchett

Norwich gift shop delivering mystery boxes filled with American treats

Gifted has launched a mystery candy box delivery from their Norwich store while their shops are shut due to coronavirus, pictured is the supreme version for £29.99 Credit: Gifted

Here to Help: The woman ensuring the vulnerable get a hot meal

Elaine Payne, owner of TLC Dinner Choices. Picture: Elaine Payne

Two Norwich parks empty as people obey coronavirus rules

Norwich Police patrolling parks on Thursday (April 9) were pleased to see people observing lockdown. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.
Drive 24