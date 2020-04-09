Two Norwich parks empty as people obey coronavirus rules

Norwich Police patrolling parks on Thursday (April 9) were pleased to see people observing lockdown. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter. Archant

People have been praised for heeding government advice and staying away from parks in the city despite the sunny weather.

Despite Easter being just days away families have been urged to not go out and abide by the lockdown to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

And police on patrol in Norwich today (Thursday, April 9) said they were pleased to see people had been listening to the advice that had been given by the government and also Norfolk’s chief constable Simon Bailey.

In social media posts, Norwich Police tweeted: “Norwich North are happy to report from their patrols that there isn’t anyone in either Sewell Park or Peterson Park. Thank you all. #PC1184 #PC566 #NNSNT #Weareallonecommunity #Communitypolicing” and also “Norwich North SNT are happy to report that Wensum Park is clear of any sunbathers and the only people present are exercising”.