Copper pipes stolen in £70,000 business break-in

Building goods worth £70,000 have been stolen during a burglary at a business in Horsham St Faith.

The offenders forced their way into a business in Southwell Road, causing damage to the building, at some time between 11.30am on Sunday, June 12, and 6.45am on Saturday, June 13.

Copper piping, copper fittings, and two press guns, a tool used to connect pipes, were stolen with a total value of approximately £70,000.

It comes as figures revealed that 114 Norfolk villages have been raided by metal thieves.

The data shows that there have been a total of 350 thefts of copper and lead in the county since 2017.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in or around the business during the time stated or who has information that could assist the investigation.

Members of the public are asked to contact PC 1867 Elliott at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/44420/22.



