Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Copper pipes stolen in £70,000 business break-in

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:49 PM June 20, 2022
Southwell Road in Horsham St Faith, Norwich

Southwell Road in Horsham St Faith near Norwich - Credit: Google

Building goods worth £70,000 have been stolen during a burglary at a business in Horsham St Faith.

The offenders forced their way into a business in Southwell Road, causing damage to the building, at some time between 11.30am on Sunday, June 12, and 6.45am on Saturday, June 13.

Copper piping, copper fittings, and two press guns, a tool used to connect pipes, were stolen with a total value of approximately £70,000.

It comes as figures revealed that 114 Norfolk villages have been raided by metal thieves.

The data shows that there have been a total of 350 thefts of copper and lead in the county since 2017.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in or around the business during the time stated or who has information that could assist the investigation.

Members of the public are asked to contact PC 1867 Elliott at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/44420/22.


Norwich Live News
Norfolk Live News
Norwich News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Alex Greenland, inset, was furious that they could not secure a ticket for their carer

'I'll never go again': Fury over limit on Elton John carer tickets

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services on the scene of the gas explosion at Norwich Market.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Gas explosion at Norwich Market leaves two in hospital

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Scott Cordy, inset, of Pedal Addiction has confirmed the business is closing for good

Bike shop announced closure and will raffle off £22k of stock

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Two people have been stabbed and four arrested in Prince of Wales Road this morning.

'We don't feel safe': Horror at second double stabbing in city this month

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon