Laptop and purse stolen in burglary

A purse and laptop were stolen from a property in Constitution Hill, Norwich. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A purse containing bank cards and a laptop were stolen in a Norwich burglary.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Constitution Hill between 3pm on Sunday, January 27 and 8am on Monday, January 28.

A purse containing bank cards and cash, along with a red laptop computer, were stolen from a property.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/6837/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.