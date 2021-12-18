News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Call to clear up fly-tipping in city alleyways

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 1:43 PM December 18, 2021
Alex Catt, 24, next to wooden pallets that were fly-tipped in the Sewell area of Norwich

Alex Catt, 24, next to wooden pallets that were fly-tipped in the Sewell area of Norwich - Credit: Alex Catt

Sofas, wooden pallets, metal fences, pushchairs and mattresses are being dumped in alleyways in an area popular with young city families.

The fly-tipping in the Sewell ward, which takes in Silver Road, Mousehold Avenue, Waterloo Road, Angel Road, Waterloo Road, Wall Road and the streets in-between, has been reported by Alex Catt, candidate for the Green Party in next year's city council elections.

And Gary Champion, Green Party councillor for the ward, said the issue was "significant", adding he believed it had got worse since he moved to the area 15 years ago with his children.

Mr Catt, 24, from Prince of Wales Road, has made 40 reports of fly-tipping to Norwich City Council since he started cycling around the area over the past few weeks.

He also claimed fly-tipping was a major concern after a survey of more than 200 residents in the Sewell area conducted by the Green Party.

A metal fence which was dumped in the Sewell area of Norwich

A metal fence which was dumped in the Sewell area of Norwich - Credit: Alex Catt

Mr Catt said: "I was surprised. The alleyways are overgrown and there is a general feeling these areas are not looked after and encourage anti-social behaviour.

"It does make these places feel a lot less welcoming and makes fly-tipping worse."

Rubbish left in an alleyway in the Sewell area of Norwich

Rubbish left in an alleyway in the Sewell area of Norwich - Credit: Alex Catt

Most Read

  1. 1 Clothing store moving to bigger premises in Norwich
  2. 2 Go-ahead given for new The Range store in Norwich
  3. 3 Huge Christmas event with inflatables, grotto and food court opens
  1. 4 Couple slapped with 100 parking fines for using own space
  2. 5 Warning over imminent changes to Highway Code
  3. 6 21 sights you will remember from Norwich in the 1990s
  4. 7 Man's livelihood in tatters after thieves steal tools
  5. 8 'He's getting above his station' - Canaries legend on Cantwell
  6. 9 City woman's plea after car stolen from home overnight
  7. 10 City player gets three points for speeding hours after winning goal

He said Norwich City Council did pick up rubbish when it was reported, but said he thought the authority should be more pro-active.

An unwanted sofa left in the Sewell area of the Norwich

An unwanted sofa left in the Sewell area of the Norwich - Credit: Alex Catt

Mr Champion said: "Fly-tipping has become an increasing issue. There needs to be a more systematic approach to how we deal with it. People should also be made aware of how to report it.

Gary Champion who quit his job as a teacher to home-school his son. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Gary Champion, Green Party councillor for Sewell ward in Norwich - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

"When an area feels neglected you get an atmosphere that is conducive to anti-social behaviour."

Julie Brociek-Coulton, Labour county and city councillor for the Sewell ward, said: "We have been working for years to tackle fly-tipping. If people report it, councils can be made aware of a hotspot."

Julie Brociek-Coulton, city and county councillor for Sewell.

Julie Brociek-Coulton, city and county councillor for Sewell. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

She felt the council did work well in terms of cleaning up fly-tipping.

Inspector Mike Austin, from Norwich North local policing team, said: “We will be targeting those areas of concern where drug dealing, crime and anti-social behaviour are reported. We’ve also been responded feedback from the community via the Street Safe tool and in turn providing a visible presence in areas where people have said they feel unsafe."

MIKE AUSTIN

Inspector Mike Austin from Norwich North local policing team - Credit: Morgan Hollis

Norwich City Council was approached for comment but declined.

To report fly-tipping, visit www.norwich.gov.uk

Norwich City Council
Environment News
Norfolk Police
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jamie Mooney welcomes passengers on board The Northern Belle as it arrives at Norwich Station. 

Christmas

Britain's poshest train returns to Norwich Station for Christmas

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Aidan Mahon, landlord of Irish pub Pogue Mahon's in Norwich by the secret door.

Food and Drink | Video

New Irish pub with secret door opens in Prince of Wales Road

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The body of a man was found on Blackwell Avenue in Sprowston, Norwich, on Thursday morning.

Norwich Live News

Man found dead at home in Sprowston

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Duncan Potter, head of estates, Mario Rackham, director of R G Carter, Rebecca Jackman, Marcel Pfrang, and Sam Mortimer

New complex crime police station begins to take shape in city

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon