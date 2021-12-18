Call to clear up fly-tipping in city alleyways

Alex Catt, 24, next to wooden pallets that were fly-tipped in the Sewell area of Norwich - Credit: Alex Catt

Sofas, wooden pallets, metal fences, pushchairs and mattresses are being dumped in alleyways in an area popular with young city families.

The fly-tipping in the Sewell ward, which takes in Silver Road, Mousehold Avenue, Waterloo Road, Angel Road, Waterloo Road, Wall Road and the streets in-between, has been reported by Alex Catt, candidate for the Green Party in next year's city council elections.

And Gary Champion, Green Party councillor for the ward, said the issue was "significant", adding he believed it had got worse since he moved to the area 15 years ago with his children.

Mr Catt, 24, from Prince of Wales Road, has made 40 reports of fly-tipping to Norwich City Council since he started cycling around the area over the past few weeks.

He also claimed fly-tipping was a major concern after a survey of more than 200 residents in the Sewell area conducted by the Green Party.

Mr Catt said: "I was surprised. The alleyways are overgrown and there is a general feeling these areas are not looked after and encourage anti-social behaviour.

"It does make these places feel a lot less welcoming and makes fly-tipping worse."

He said Norwich City Council did pick up rubbish when it was reported, but said he thought the authority should be more pro-active.

Mr Champion said: "Fly-tipping has become an increasing issue. There needs to be a more systematic approach to how we deal with it. People should also be made aware of how to report it.

"When an area feels neglected you get an atmosphere that is conducive to anti-social behaviour."

Julie Brociek-Coulton, Labour county and city councillor for the Sewell ward, said: "We have been working for years to tackle fly-tipping. If people report it, councils can be made aware of a hotspot."

She felt the council did work well in terms of cleaning up fly-tipping.

Inspector Mike Austin, from Norwich North local policing team, said: “We will be targeting those areas of concern where drug dealing, crime and anti-social behaviour are reported. We’ve also been responded feedback from the community via the Street Safe tool and in turn providing a visible presence in areas where people have said they feel unsafe."

Norwich City Council was approached for comment but declined.

To report fly-tipping, visit www.norwich.gov.uk