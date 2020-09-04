Missing man found in Norwich following public appeal
PUBLISHED: 21:24 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 23:16 04 September 2020
A missing man whose disappearance spraked fears about his welfare has been found.
Anthony Borg, 40, from Chelmsford in Essex, had been last heard from late on Friday morning, September 4.
Police said they were concerned for his welfare, and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him.
Following a public appeal he was found safe and well late on Friday night in Norwich.
A Norfolk police spokesman said: “Officers would like to thank the public for their help with this appeal.”
