Cocaine user caught when police found dealer flushing drugs down toilet

Samuel Coker was caught flushing cocaine down the toilet at Charles Wood's Norwich flat Photo: Supplied Supplied

A terrified cocaine user was caught by police when they raided his flat and found his supplier trying to flush drugs down the toilet.

Philadelphia Lane. PIC: Peter Walsh. Philadelphia Lane. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Charles Wood's Norwich home was being used as a base by Samuel Coker, who was part of the notorious county lines supply network.

Norwich Crown Court heard police descended on the Philadelphia Lane flat after a call from a worried neighbour.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said it was "very well known to police" as a flat used by those involved in county lines drug dealing.

He said Wood had been warned by police that officers were aware of what was happening but on October 29 last year, Coker was caught at the flat, trying to flush drugs away.

Wood told them he was promised cocaine for letting drug dealers use the address.

Wood appeared in court on Tuesday (February 11) on a mobility scooter, to be sentenced having previously admitted allowing his premises to be used for the supply of class A drugs.

The court heard a report from the probation service which said he was hoping to be given different accommodation as he was "terrified" of the situation he was in.

Dave Stewart, mitigating, said Wood, who has three prolapsed discs, had taken cocaine for some time.

He was visited by Coker who demanded that he pay £120 that he owed him for drugs, but did not have the money.

He returned the next day, again demanding money but when Wood said he did not have the money Coker said he would be using the address to bag up drugs - before police arrived about 40 minutes later.

Mr Stewart said Wood was frightened and had given police a key to his flat so they would be able to gain access "very quickly" in future.

Sentencing him to 20 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, Judge Katharine Moore said without people who allowed their premises to be used for the supply of drugs "county lines enterprises would founder".

Wood was ordered to undertake 15 days rehabilitation activity requirement and a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

- Previously Coker, from London, was jailed for 40 months after he admitted possession of drugs with intent to supply.