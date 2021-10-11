Clive Lewis on Prince of Wales stabbings: ‘This is a systemic problem’

Published: 8:30 AM October 11, 2021

Clive Lewis has spoken out after a triple stabbing in the city this weekend - Credit: Archant

Following a triple stabbing in the heart of the city centre this weekend, Clive Lewis has said harsher punishment for the crime is not the answer.

The MP for Norwich South, the district which includes Prince of Wales Road where the altercation happened, said: “My heart goes out to the families and the men who were hurt this weekend.

“I know a lot of people will read these stories and will want more punitive punishments for those who committed such crimes. They’ll want to see more police on the streets.

“I understand that, but we can see from other countries which have taken this course of action that this does not work.

“We need to be looking at the root cause of the problem. About why people feel they need to behave in this way.

“Knife crime is a systemic problem – we need to address the poverty which might drive people to behave like this.

“I know this might not be what parents want to hear when it comes to keeping their children safe – but it is the best way we can protect our sons and daughters.”