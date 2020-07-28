Search

Classic car stolen from detached garage

PUBLISHED: 16:11 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 28 July 2020

The classic car which was stolen from a garage in the Bacon Road area of Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police

A classic car was stolen after a garage was broken into.

The red MGB GT was taken from the detached outbuilding in the Bacon Road area off Colman Road, near Earlham Road, Norwich, on Sunday, July 26.

The classic vehicle has the registration number KJM 369P.

Officers from Norfolk Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in that area on Sunday or has any information about the burglary to come forward.

They should contact PC Kate Bailey at Earlham police station on 101 quoting investigation number 36/50667/20.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Topic Tags:

