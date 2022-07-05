Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Class A drugs seized from three men in city woods

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:47 PM July 5, 2022
Old Library Wood where police seized the drugs this afternoon.

Old Library Wood where police seized the drugs - Credit: Norwich Police

Class A drugs have been seized from three men in woodland in Norwich.

Officers seized the drugs at 3pm, on July 4, in Old Library Woods just off Rosary Road after receiving reports of anti-social behaviour and drug use in the area.

Cycle patrol officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team found the drugs on three men while carrying out a stop and search.

One man was interviewed at the scene but no arrests were made. 

The Thorpe Hamlet park has become a hotspot for drug use and dealing in the city, with families in the area saying they feel "frightened" by events in the woods.

Incidents in the area have led to it being made a priority for neighbourhood policing teams.

