Class A drugs and cannabis seized from Norwich property
20 December, 2018 - 15:04
Norwich police
Class A drugs and cannabis have been seized from a property in Norwich.
Police swooped on a property in Peterson Road, in the Mile Cross area of Norwich, on Thursday.
It followed intelligence passed to police about drug activity at the property.
A Norfolk Constabulary spokesman said: “Officers have seized a large amount of cannabis and a small bag of suspected Class A drugs – the female occupant was spoken to by officers and will be dealt with in due course.”
