City folk 'terrified' after gunman reported in NR3 street

People living in a city street have been left in shock after being woken to the sound of sirens as police cars and unmarked vehicles screeched down their road.

Armed officers had been called to a report of a man being threatened with a handgun at the junction of Philadelphia Lane and Angel Road at around 1.30am on January 7.

The police attended a property in Millers Lane - a road home to families and people who have lived there for more than three decades.

Jaqueline Smith, 58, has lived in Millers Lane for 36 years, she said: "You often have instances around here these days. It makes me feel really nervous.

"But to be honest things have changed so much in the past few years, nothing really shocks me anymore."

One woman, who lives close to the property where the incident reportedly happened with her two children, said it was "terrifying" to see officers on her doorstep in the dead of night.

The mum added that in recent months strangers had also begun knocking on her door which she found "very scary".

She said: "I don't want to get on the wrong side of them and it's scary to see my kids growing up in this situation.

"I'd love to move if I could afford to, I absolutely hate living here.

"I tried to go on a housing exchange and swap my property with someone else's, but no one would have it."

Living close by is Daniel Francis, 46, who works in IT at Aviva, and said: "You do get a bit of trouble around here but it's mainly at night.

"Every now and then you hear a story about someone turning up in someone else's back garden but nothing too serious - nothing like this certainly.

"To be honest I feel quite safe - my nan lives close by and she seems happy too."

Likewise another man who lives in the area said he had not heard the disturbance, adding: "Until I logged on to Facebook I didn't know anything."

Officers spoke to the occupants of the property but no further calls were made about the incident.