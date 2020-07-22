City man part of gang facing sentence for pre-lockdown hospital raids
PUBLISHED: 11:33 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:33 22 July 2020
A Norwich man is one of four people to be sentenced next month after a gang broke into hospitals during the coronavirus crisis to steal gas canisters.
The Norfolk-based gang targeted hospitals in Stockport, Manchester and County Durham in a well-planned spree which happened over the weekend of March 21-23, just before the lockdown was imposed on March 24.
Jake Alexander Roberts, 23, of Chestnut Hill, Norwich, together with Oliver Zak Henry Evans, 22, of Sandy Lane North, Wallington, Harry David Bradley Goodrum, 23, of Norwich Road, Dereham and Wayne John Grady, 41, of no fixed address, have admitted a single charge of conspiracy to commit burglary.
The four men, who have been told to expect substantial jail terms, were due to be dealt with in June but the case has been listed for sentence at Teeside Crown Court in the week beginning August 17.
