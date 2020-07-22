City man part of gang facing sentence for pre-lockdown hospital raids

Gas canisters used to contain nitrous oxide, used by patients to manage pain, that were stolen from hospitals. Picture: Durham Constabulary/PA Wire Archant

A Norwich man is one of four people to be sentenced next month after a gang broke into hospitals during the coronavirus crisis to steal gas canisters.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The Norfolk-based gang targeted hospitals in Stockport, Manchester and County Durham in a well-planned spree which happened over the weekend of March 21-23, just before the lockdown was imposed on March 24.

Jake Alexander Roberts, 23, of Chestnut Hill, Norwich, together with Oliver Zak Henry Evans, 22, of Sandy Lane North, Wallington, Harry David Bradley Goodrum, 23, of Norwich Road, Dereham and Wayne John Grady, 41, of no fixed address, have admitted a single charge of conspiracy to commit burglary.

The four men, who have been told to expect substantial jail terms, were due to be dealt with in June but the case has been listed for sentence at Teeside Crown Court in the week beginning August 17.