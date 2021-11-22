News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Hundreds turn out to show solidarity with community facing violence

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 4:15 PM November 22, 2021
Norwich Pride held a vigil outside City Hall to remember the trans people who have lost their lives due to violence. 

Norwich Pride held a vigil outside City Hall to remember the trans people who have lost their lives due to violence. - Credit: Michelle Savage

Transgender people have shared their fears following the news that it has been a record year for murders in their community. 

But across Norwich people also shared their hopes for change after events like the Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) took place. 

In 2021 375 transgender people have been murdered making it the "deadliest year" since the Human Rights Campaign began recording the data in 2013.

Trans day of remembrance question time debate. 

Trans day of remembrance question time debate. - Credit: James Burton

But hundreds of people gathered across events in the city this weekend to show their solidarity. 

As well as a vigil at city hall events were also held at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. 

Norwich Pride also held a special Question Time Panel discussion at the Maddermarket Theatre.

Julie Bremner, a Norwich Pride Trustee said: "TDOR is an important day to step up and show solidarity with the trans community, including here in Norfolk.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Dad who used to be homeless decorates house with 16,000 Christmas lights
  2. 2 'Absolutely devastated' - Norwich restaurant broken into day after opening
  3. 3 Horsebox covered in parking tickets left abandoned in car park
  1. 4 Norwich McDonald's named best drive thru in UK
  2. 5 North Norfolk clothing brand gets 'insane' reaction for new Norwich shop
  3. 6 Man allegedly rips off heads of two pigeons using bare hands
  4. 7 Jailed this week: Disgraced teachers, drug dealers and rapists
  5. 8 Police arrest wanted man in Norwich
  6. 9 Badly behaved elves target Norwich shopping centre
  7. 10 Roadworks to be aware of in Norwich this week

Charlie Caine, a trans man from the city, said: “I've noticed a real increase in transphobic rhetoric, I'm determined to be on the front line in changing this.  

"We are people, who want to live our lives free of violence and transphobia, yet we are treated like a danger to society."

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Boxes wrapped in Christmas paper were left in a Spencer Street skip

Why were Christmas presents dumped in a city skip?

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Norwich doctor Vinesh Godhania has been jailed for using hidden cameras to spy on women. 

Norwich Live News

Norwich doctor jailed for using hidden cameras to spy on women

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The winter garden at The Maids Head Hotel in Norwich. 

Christmas | Video

Enjoy mulled wine and baked camembert in Norwich's secret winter garden

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Owner of Last Level Games Ed Jackman with the copy of Conker’s Bad Fur Day for the Nintendo 64.

Video

Super-rare collector's item goes on sale for £130 in city shop

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon