Hundreds turn out to show solidarity with community facing violence
- Credit: Michelle Savage
Transgender people have shared their fears following the news that it has been a record year for murders in their community.
But across Norwich people also shared their hopes for change after events like the Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) took place.
In 2021 375 transgender people have been murdered making it the "deadliest year" since the Human Rights Campaign began recording the data in 2013.
But hundreds of people gathered across events in the city this weekend to show their solidarity.
As well as a vigil at city hall events were also held at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.
Norwich Pride also held a special Question Time Panel discussion at the Maddermarket Theatre.
Julie Bremner, a Norwich Pride Trustee said: "TDOR is an important day to step up and show solidarity with the trans community, including here in Norfolk.”
Charlie Caine, a trans man from the city, said: “I've noticed a real increase in transphobic rhetoric, I'm determined to be on the front line in changing this.
"We are people, who want to live our lives free of violence and transphobia, yet we are treated like a danger to society."