What is happening to 'yarnbombs' made to cheer up city park?

Crafters who have been working to improve a city park by creating pieces of art from wool have been angered by the constant destruction of their ‘yarnbombs’.

Their knitted creations have been attached to trees in West End Street Park, in an effort to spruce up the spot for locals.

However the art works are constantly being stolen or destroyed.

Among the talented knitters who have had their yarnbombs targeted is Fiona Marchant, who has lived near to the park for 35 years.

She is now retired and wanted to give something back to her local community.

“The two latest yarnbombs that went missing a couple of weeks ago were later found discarded elsewhere in the park," she said.

She said they looked as though they had been hacked with a knife.

“Previously, a hoop mandala, tree yarnbomb, crocheted tree trunk bands and decorative bunting have all been taken," she added.

“It’s frustrating after all the work that goes into them, but even more sad that something that was meant to cheer up the park for everyone to enjoy is no longer there.”

The yarnbombing project is part of improvements being carried out in the four local parks by the Wensum Residents' Association, and it is led by Wensum Association committee member Alison Leddington.

She initiated the regeneration project three years ago, after a government ‘Pocket Parks’ grant was awarded to improve community green spaces.

As a result, West End Gardens has new benches, litter bins, path surfacing, support walls and plants.

Previously the park had suffered from anti-social problems, drug dealing and even a county lines shooting.

Fiona said: “There has been anti-social behaviour in the parks in recent years and people were avoiding walking through them.

“We thought the yarnbombs would make the parks more welcoming spaces that people would like to linger in.”

The damaged yarnbombs are currently being repaired and re-installed – it is hoped that this time the artworks will be there to stay.

Fiona said: “This project has been a good way to get to know other people in the community.

“It is such a shame that a small minority are trying to destroy that.”

