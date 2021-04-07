Person spits saliva and blood over Norwich restaurant's front door

Published: 6:00 AM April 7, 2021 Updated: 8:02 AM April 7, 2021

A Japanese restaurant owner says its staff have been left feeling scared after someone spat saliva and blood over its front door.

Ali Zandi runs Ciscoe's, on Ber Street in Norwich, and said the incident happened on March 20 when he had nipped out of the business.

Police confirmed they are now investigating the incident.

In a post on social media on Tuesday, he said: "A man, accompanied by a woman was seen peering into the restaurant, talking animatedly on the phone.

"He then proceeded to spit saliva and blood all over our door, handles, inside the keyhole. It goes without saying, not only given the current circumstances, the whole of the restaurant was then bleached and disinfected. Our staff felt targeted, vulnerable, violated and upset."

Ciscoe's Pan Asian and Sushi in Norwich. Picture: Ciscoe's Pan Asian and Sushi - Credit: supplied by Ciscoe's Pan Asian a

Mr Zandi said the incident had scared him and his staff, and that he felt conscious that it could happen again without him realising.

He said he could not understand why someone would do it.

While any potential reason behind the attack has not been established, it has happened against a backdrop of increased hate crimes towards East and South East Asian people.

Hate crimes against Chinese people, in particular, rose in the UK during the start of the coronavirus outbreak. In October 2020, a debate was held in parliament about the communities' experience of racism during the pandemic.

"We want to raise awareness of these things happening right under our noses, in our beloved city of Norwich," Mr Zandi said.

Ali Zandi, owner of Ciscoe's in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa - Credit: Archant

He added that the incident had been reported to police, but that he was awaiting an update.

"We want to take this opportunity to thank all of our customers who have supported us throughout these unprecedented times," he added. "Whether you have enjoyed a Ciscoe’s takeaway, bought a voucher or keep following us through social media, we have been able to stay afloat."

A Norfolk police spokesperson confirmed officers were investigating an incident of criminal damage at Ciscoe's restaurant on Saturday, March 20.

"We are working with the victim to progress this investigation and our enquiries are ongoing," they said.

They asked anyone with information about the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 36/17876/21.