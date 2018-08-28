Search

Chinese delivery driver arrested for drug driving in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 23:37 09 December 2018 | UPDATED: 23:37 09 December 2018

Chinese delivery driver caught drug driving in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Twitter.

Archant

A motorist who was delivering Chinese food in Norwich has been arrested for drug driving.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (RAPT) tweeted about the arrest in a post on Twitter late on Sunday (December 9) night.

They tweeted: “Yet another Drug driver last night in Norwich... delivering Chinese food.. he didn’t expect to find arrest on the menu...#923 #fatal4”.

New legislation introduced in March 2015, has made it easier for police to tackle drug drivers.

The legislation introduced a prescribed limit which can be tested for rather than having to rely purely on subjective impairment tests to assess whether someone is unfit to drive

Figures released by police in January this year revealed cases of drug-driving have surged in Norfolk, with more people being caught in a single month on the county’s roads than there were in 12 months just four years ago.

