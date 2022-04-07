Disgust over the state of city centre park

Litter left in Chapelfield Gardens. Pictured inset is councillor for the ward Jamie Osborn - Credit: Scott Walker/Jamie Osborn

Park users have complained about the "disgusting state" of a city centre green space after an increase in litter being dumped.

Last weekend proved to be a flashpoint in Chapelfield Gardens with families and folk out for a walk greeted with rubbish strewn across the floor beneath benches.

Empty beer cans and cups from fast food takeaways were tossed across the grade II listed gardens.

Scott Walker, who was using the park on Saturday morning, said: "It’s always disgusting and I believe it is poorly maintained."

Litter left in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich on Saturday morning - Credit: Scott Walker

He described the green space as being "neglected".

The city council has previously said it carries out regular grounds maintenance as well as safety inspections of the play area in the park.

County and city councillor Jamie Osborn (Green), who represents the Mancroft ward, said: "People need to be putting their rubbish in the bins provided and they should not be littering like this.

Jamie Osborn, Green city and county councillor. - Credit: Jamie Osborn

"This is a problem across the city and areas like Prince of Wales Road where there are not enough bins.

"We are pushing to get more litter bins to help reduce the waste but people also need to take responsibility for their actions."

The city council's website states anyone who throws down, drops or otherwise deposits litter in any open place where the public have access, is guilty of littering.

If there is sufficient evidence to indicate who has dropped the litter, then the authority will take action which could be in the form of a fixed penalty notice for £80.

Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Archant

Littering in public spaces is an offence under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 which can result in a maximum fine of £2,500 on conviction.

Litter left in Chapelfield Gardens on Saturday morning - Credit: Scott Walker

A spokeswoman for the city council said: "It’s really important that we all work together to look after our parks and open spaces across the city.

“Litter should always be put in the bins provided but we’re aware that they can get full quickly, particularly over busy weekends, so we’d encourage everyone to take their litter home or find an alternative bin if this is the case.

“Thank you to everyone for helping look after Norwich’s green spaces and disposing of rubbish responsibly.”