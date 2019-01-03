Man with knife challenged with Taser and arrested in Chapelfield Gardens

The knife seized from Chapelfield Gardens.

A man has been arrested after being challenged with Taser in Chapelfield Gardens where he was seen retrieving a knife from some bushes.

Chapelfield Gardens.

Police were called to the park this afternoon after being told a man had been ejected from a nearby premises, and had been seen to go into some undergrowth and emerge with a blade.

Sgt Mark Shepherd, of the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team, said officers were on scene within two minutes and challenged the man.

“We had a call over the radio that a male had been ejected from a premises nearby, at which point he had gone to some bushes and was seen to recover a knife,” said Sgt Shepherd.

“Officers attended, including one armed with Taser. He was challenged with a red dot and arrested, and the knife has been recovered.”

Sgt Mark Shepherd.

The man, aged in his 20s, is now in custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

Sgt Shepherd added: “It was just the red dot used, and a challenge to get to the floor where he has been handcuffed. That was all the force used.”