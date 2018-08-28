Search

Chance to have say on policing priorities in Norwich West

PUBLISHED: 11:25 03 November 2018

People living in Norwich West are being urged to have their say on crime in the area. Picture: Ian Burt.

Families living in Norwich are being urged to have their say on crime in the area in a bid to help shape policing priorities.

A Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel (SNAP) for Norwich West will take place on Thursday, November 8 at 7pm, at the West Earlham Community Centre on Wilberforce Road.

The meeting will give people the chance to raise any issues or concerns they may have about where they live and speak to panel members made up of representatives from the police, district council and other agencies.

The panel will decide on the priorities for the area for all partners to act upon for the next three months.

Current policing priorities for the area include dealing with drugs and anti-social behaviour around Earlham Cemetery.

Anyone unable to attend the meeting but who wants to contact police can speak with an officer from the Norwich West Safer Neighbourhood Team by calling 101.

