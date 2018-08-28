Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Chance for people in Norwich to choose police’s crime-fighting priority

PUBLISHED: 11:24 05 November 2018

People in part of Norwich have been urged to choose their crime-fighting priority. Picture: Archant

People in part of Norwich have been urged to choose their crime-fighting priority. Picture: Archant

People living in part of Norwich have been urged to take to social media to vote for what the police’s crime fighting priority should be.

The Norwich South Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT), which covers the Golden Triangle, Eaton, Lakenham and Tuckswood areas of the city, has tackling anti-social behaviour in Suffolk Square as its current focus.

But people living in the area have the chance to vote, either on Facebook or Twitter, for a new priority for the Norwich South Safer Neighbourhood Team.

The three options to choose from are:

• Anti-social behaviour - Suffolk Square

• Drugs - Eagle Park

• Burglaries - Cecil Road/Trafford Road

Votes on Twitter and Facebook will be added together after voting closes on Friday, November 9.

Go to www.facebook.com/Norwich-Police-1749367121984860/ or @NorwichPoliceUK for more.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes to founder of one of Norwich’s most well known scrap metal merchants

Tony Peruzzi . Picture: Peruzzi family

Police called to investigate second sexual assault in Norwich within space of a few hours

Police are inbestigating reports of a sexual assault on a woman near the former Lidl Supermarket off Aylsham Road in Norwich. Picture: Scott Catchpole

Road closed for investigation into why pavement and road is sinking

The hole that has appeared in the road. Picture: Marc Betts

Police investigate a report of a sexual assault in Earlham Cemetery

Police have taped off an area of Earlham Cemetery while they investigate a sexual assault. Picture: Staff

Woman claims she was told to remove her poppy at prison so as not to ‘offend others’

HM Prison Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide