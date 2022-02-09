Police release CCTV of suspected witness to Norwich murder

Video

CCTV of a possible witness to a murder in Suffolk Square in October, 2021 has been released by police. - Credit: Norfolk Police

CCTV footage has been released of a man police believe could be a key witness to a murder in Norwich.

The body of 63-year-old Leslie Smith was found inside his Suffolk Square flat on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

His death was initially treated as unexplained until a post-mortem revealed Mr Smith may have suffered an injury.

A Home Office post-mortem examination was carried out on October 24, 2021 and while the cause of death remains inconclusive, unlawful injury cannot be ruled-out.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team launched a murder inquiry and have been working to establish the circumstances surrounding Mr Smith’s death.

As a result of enquiries, a CCTV footage has been released which shows a man carrying a backpack walking in Park Lane, off Earlham Road, on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, shortly before 7.40pm.

Senior investigating officer Chris Burgess said: "We’ve carried out a number of enquiries in efforts to establish the circumstances of Mr Smith’s death. Part of this work has involved CCTV, forensic, witness and house to house enquiries.

"As a result, we’ve identified a man who may have witnessed something relevant to this investigation and we would be keen to identify them.

"We know the footage doesn’t show the man’s face, however, we’re hoping someone might be able to recognise the clothing or recognises themselves in the footage.

"Perhaps this is the route you take regularly to work or on your way home."

Two people, a 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of murder in October but were released under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

